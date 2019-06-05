Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Grace Roberts. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Grace Roberts COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Eleanor Grace Roberts, 83, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Mrs. Roberts passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born in Person County, NC on January 7, 1936, she was the daughter of the late James Thomas Tillett and Esther Gertrude McCollum. Eleanor was retired from Hartford Insurance Company as a compensation specialist. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church in Hopkins and former organist at Lebanon United Methodist Church. Every Friday night for 23 years, Eleanor would volunteer as music leader for the Christopher Towers Bible Study. She enjoyed going on mission trips to Mali, Africa and the southern United States. Surviving are her husband of 28 years, David Albert Roberts; children, William "Tony" Barnes (Sherry) of Sumter, Mark Barnes of Columbia, Diane Schacht (Mike) of Lexington, Denise Blevins (John) of Athens, GA., David Roberts, Jr. (Dee) of Columbia, Kimberly Roberts of Columbia, Paul M. Roberts (Christine) of Texas, Barry Roberts (Neicy) of Hopkins, and Debra Miller (David) of Texas; brother, James Thomas Tillett, Jr. (Susan) of Greenville; sister, Bobbie A. Lane (Phil) of Beaufort, NC; fourteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, 9487 Garners Ferry Rd, Hopkins, SC 29061. Please sign the online guestbook at

