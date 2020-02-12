Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church 1500 Broad River Road Columbia , SC View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church 1500 Broad River Road Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor H. Holmes IRMO - Eleanor H. Holmes, 87, a retired school teacher and wife of a Methodist minister, passed away on February 10, 2020 in Columbia. She was born July 6, 1933, daughter of Alton Grant Haynes and Annie Leigh Griffin Haynes. As a child, she lived in Albany, GA and was a graduate of Albany High School. She was also a graduate of LaGrange College in LaGrange, GA. As a devoted minister's wife, she dedicated her life to ministry in following her husband as they frequently moved all over South Carolina. With her husband, Rev. Eugene Holmes, they served at Sallis UMC, MS; Inman Park UMC, Atlanta, GA; Sturgis UMC, Sturgis, MS; Bethel UMC, Spartanburg, SC; four churches in Nichols, SC charge; Suber-Marshall Memorial, Columbia, SC; St. Paul UMC, Ninety Six, SC; Wesley UMC, Hartsville, SC; Virginia Wingard Memorial UMC, Columbia, SC; First UMC Church, Conway, SC; Broad Street UMC, Clinton, SC; Saint Mark UMC, Seneca, SC and Mauldin UMC, Mauldin, SC. An active member of the church choir, she enjoyed attending circle meetings, bridge clubs, and hosting many gatherings for the church family and friends. As an educator, she taught 2nd, 3rd and 5th grades. As an advocate for children, she would often support principals and assistant principals in managing student needs. One of her greatest accomplishments was working diligently alongside school leadership to make all students feel welcomed and valued during the desegregation of schools. She married Eugene Covington Holmes of Kosciusko, Mississippi, on June 10, 1954 and together they had three sons, David Christopher, Marcus Eugene (predeceased) and Jonathan Wesley. Grandchildren include Stephanie Holmes, Jessica LaValley, Jonathan Holmes, Jr., Jeremy Holmes and three great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service for Eleanor Holmes will be held on Friday February 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church, 1500 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29210. The family will receive friends before the service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virginia Wingard Memorial United Methodist Church, 1500 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

