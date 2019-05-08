Eleanor Nelson Evans CLARKSVILLE, TENN. - Eleanor Nelson Evans, 85, of Clarksville, Tenn., previously of Johnston, S.C., passed away peacefully at her Tennessee residence Saturday, May 4, 2019. Visitation will be at 12 noon Friday, May 10, 2019 at the fellowship hall of the Johnston Presbyterian Church at 700 Mims Street, Johnston, S.C.. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm in the church with Pastor Paul Volpitto officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Gardens Memorial Cemetery, Johnston, S.C. Mrs. Evans, was a native of Whitmire, S.C. Mrs. Evans was predeceased by her husband, H.L. Evans and her son, Sandy Evans. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Beasley; two grandchildren, Neil Beasley and Melissa Martinez; three great-grandchildren, Mikayla Beasley, Elayna Martinez, and Ethan Martinez; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com
Published in The State on May 8, 2019