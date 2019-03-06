Eleanor Wilshear Poole COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Eleanor Wilshear Poole, 99, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 in Riverside Cemetery in North, SC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Poole died Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born in Asheville, NC, she was a daughter of the late Carl Frederick Livingston and Annie Mae Connelly Livingston Wise. She was married to the late Clarence F. "Russ" Poole. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for SCE&G, where she worked for 30 years, and was a member of Shandon Baptist Church. Surviving are brother, W.A "Bill" Livingston of Atlanta, GA, two nieces and two nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Gene Wilshear and brother, Carl F. Livingston, Jr. Memorials may be made to Shandon Baptist Church, 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Poole.
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
(803) 771-7990
Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2019