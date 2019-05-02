Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleonore Brown. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Eleonore Pfeiler Brown ELGIN - Eleonore Pfeiler Brown, 85, of Elgin, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born in Kitzingen, Germany, on March 26, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Margaret Wirth Pfeiler. Eleonore met and married Gary V. Brown in Germany and remained in love so much that they were married again in the United States after they relocated their family in 1958. Following her family's move she lived in Georgia, and later lived in Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina, Alaska, New York and Massachusetts. She graduated in 1986 from Mercy College at the age of 52, with a bachelor's degree. Eleonore served as a volunteer for the American Red Cross, and worked for Readers Digest, Maxine's, Precision Valve and finally with Sebastian Schools in the lunch room. In the year 1967, she served as the first Den Mother for Handicapped Boy and Girl Scouts in Alaska. Over the years, Eleonore knitted thousands of booties for her family and various charity organizations. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, baking cookies and being with her family. Survivors include her husband who called her Liz, Gary V. Brown; children, Pete Brown (Jean), Peggy Brown, Curtis Brown (Kevin) and Sherry Brown; daughters-in-law, Shay Brown and Rose Brown; 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren who lovingly called her "Oma"; as well as numerous extended family members. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sons, Charlie and Gary Brown; and two grandsons. The service for Mrs. Brown will be held 3 o'clock, Friday, May 3rd, 2019, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Memorials in Eleonore's honor may be made to the , 7020 AC Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Published in The State on May 2, 2019

