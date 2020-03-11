Elery Legrande Little GEORGETOWN - Elery Legrande Little 92, widower of Eloyce Williamson Little passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020, following a brief illness at his residence with his loving family. Mr. Little was born October 29, 1927 in Horry County, a son of the late Coy Lonerson Little and Ora Mae Rogers Little. Funeral Services will be four o'clock Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Georgetown. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Prince George Winyah Church Parrish Hall from four-thirty until six-thirty.
Published in The State on Mar. 11, 2020