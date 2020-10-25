1/1
Eleuterio Torres-Morales
1926 - 2020
January 8, 1926 - October 17, 2020
Columbia , South Carolina - On October 17, 2020 Eleuterio Torres Morales passed away peacefully at the age of 94. Born in Corozal, Puerto Rico, he joined the U.S. Army at the age of 21.
He met his wife Margit in Berlin, Germany, and they were married in 1957. Together, they raised four children. Eleuterio retired from the Army in 1972 and lived in Columbia where he worked as a corrections officer. When he retired from that career, he worked as a school crossing guard for Forest Lake Elementary.
He is survived by his wife Margit; children Jose Torres, Manuel Torres and his wife Ileana Torres, Carlos Torres, and Denise Webster and her husband Michael Webster; his grandchildren Manuel Jose, Alexandra, Madeline, Katherine, and Jacob; his siblings Juana Torres, Delia Torres, Alicia Torres, Luisa Torres, Rosa Torres, and Ramon Torres. He is preceded in death by his parents Eleuterio and Petra Torres; his siblings Luis Torres, Carlos Torres, Margarita Torres, and Augustine Rosado; grandson Robert Torres.
A private service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, and internment will be at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.kornegayandmoseley.com


Published in & from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
4645 Hardscrabble Road
Columbia, SC 29229
(803) 788-3334
