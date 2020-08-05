Elfreida "Freida" Hipps COLUMBIA - Elfreida "Freida" Hipps was born June 20, 1947, in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Eliza Ruff Boulware and Lawrence Boulware. Elfrieda received her precious wings on July 31, 2020, at Prisma Health. Elfreida was educated in Richland County Public Schools and Midlands Technical College. She "double-retired" from the Department of Mental Health. She was a faithful member of the Greater St. Luke Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her precious memories are her brothers: Delano (Jackie) Boulware, Kenneth (Jamie) Boulware, Stephone Boulware; sisters: Arwilda (Don) Dantzler and Wyrian (Arthur) Brown; sister-in-law: Lucy Boulware; daughters: Evelyn Hipps, Angela Hipps, Sharon Hipps; one and only son: William Hipps; granddaughters: Ebony Hipps, Sheltana Hipps, Zenobia Hipps, Crystal Palmer; grandsons: Bernard Hipps, Kendrick Hipps, Damien Hipps, Olrando Givens; great-grandchildren: Charity, Eryn, Aiva, Avyd, Kendrick, Nicole, Michelle, Yvette, Raven, Toni, & Aaron; She leaves to cherish special moments with her beloved, Mr. Preston Patterson; and a host of loving relatives and dear friends. The homegoing service for Elfreida "Freida" Hipps will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, 11:00 AM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive with burial in Memorial Gardens of Columbia, 9301 Wilson Boulevard. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com
