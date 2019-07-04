Elinor Sansom Holwadel COLUMBIA - Elinor Sansom Holwadel departed this life on July 2, 2019. She is survived and honored by her five children and their spouses; Becky Kennette, and her husband Richard, D. Russell Holwadel and his wife, Patsy, Blair Ellis and her husband, Mark, Stuart Holwadel and his wife, Shannon, and, Ferris Lasater and her husband, Jay. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; Doug Ellis and his wife Lisa, Ferris deTreville and her husband, Chris, Madison Kennette, Meghan Ellis, Claire Holwadel, Hunter Lasater, Bryce Holwadel, Caroline Lasater, Kennedy Holwadel, Hayes Lasater; and numerous nieces and nephews. Elinor was predeceased by her sister, Charlotte Hendrick; her brother, Robert Sansom; and her granddaughter, McKelvey Ellis. Elinor was born in Greenville, Mississippi on June 17, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Robert Gunn and Floyd Russell Sansom of Okolona, Mississippi. She attended Mississippi State College for Women and graduated from the University of Mississippi. While at Ole Miss, she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. A memorial service will be held at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 2 pm. The family will receive friends and family immediately following the service in the Atrium. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 3024 Farrow Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29203. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on July 4, 2019