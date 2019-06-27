Elise Elizabeth Williams

Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Obituary
Elise Elizabeth Williams COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Elise Elizabeth Williams will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Temple Zion Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Wake services will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her son, Pastor Andre' T. Melvin; sister, Mamie Prescott; brother, Leroy Williams; two grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on June 27, 2019
