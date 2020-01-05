Elise Maria Ederle Roberts COLUMBIA - Elise Maria Ederle Roberts passed on January 3, 2020 in Irmo, SC at the age of 92. Ms. Roberts was born on April 3, 1927 in Fussen, Germany to her parents, Xaver and Antonie Ederle. After World War II, she married Sergeant First Class, Odell Roberts in 1955. The Roberts moved to Columbia where Odell was stationed at Ft. Jackson. Elise enjoyed spending her time raising her two sons, cooking German specialties, shopping and playing Bunco. Ms. Roberts is survived by her son Billy Roberts (Angela) of Irmo; her granddaughters, Elisa Roberts-Oglesby (Allen) and Breeana Earhart (Jodey); and her grandson, Joseph Roberts (Nancy) along with three great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Odell Roberts; and her son, Hermann Roberts. Ms. Roberts life will be celebrated on 12 o'clock, Tuesday, January 7th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel. The family will greet friends on Monday, January 6th, from 5-7 o'clock. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jan. 5, 2020