Eliza E. Evans COLUMBIA - Eliza E. Evans was born on September 13, 1931 to Mr. & Mrs. Entzminger. She passed away early Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 in her home in the arms of her loving husband of 59 years. Eliza was educated in the public schools of South Carolina. She went on to open her own beauty shop. Eliza served as the Assistant Financial Secretary for South Carolina State Cosmetology Association (SCSCA), the Financial Secretary for the Columbia City-Wide Beauticians Club of SCSCA, and the National Beauty Culturists League, Inc. Eliza was a member of Sidney Park CME Park. Eliza leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband, Silas E. Evans; one stepson, Dearl (Anneice) Cherry; one brother-in-law, Donald Evans; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The homegoing service for Mrs. Evans will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 10:00 AM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on May 27, 2020.