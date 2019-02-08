Elizabeth "Sister" Durham Addison BLYTHEWOOD - Funeral Services for Mrs. Elizabeth "Sister" Durham Addison 83, of Blythewood will be Saturday, February 9, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Blythewood. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Nelson's Funeral Home of RIDGEWAY is in charge of arrangements. www.nelsonsofridgeway.com
|
Nelson's Funeral Home
270 N Dogwood Ave
Ridgeway, SC 29130
(803) 337-4500
Published in The State on Feb. 8, 2019