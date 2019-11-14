Elizabeth Ann Goff HOPKINS - Elizabeth Ann Goff, 90, of Hopkins, South Carolina passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Sedgewood Manor. She was born on September 5, 1929 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Charles and Geneva (Vaughn) Hyrne. She was a lifelong and faithful member of the Elmwood Church of God. Elizabeth was a kind and gentle soul. She loved to cook and would feed anyone if they were hungry. She will be missed by those that loved her and those she loved. Elizabeth is survived by her children: Donna G. Kirkland of Columbia, Curtis A. Goff, (Laura) of Hopkins, Dale G. Chavis of Columbia, Annette G. Roland of Hopkins, and Marlene G Sutton of Lexington. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and twelve great-great grandchildren. Elizabeth also leaves behind her sisters, Virginia Hood of Columbia and Mary Jane Snelling of West Columbia; brothers, Robbie Hyrne (Doris) of Irmo, Donnie Hyrne (Beverly) of Columbia, Sammie Finklea (Bess) of Lexington and Clyde Finklea (Carolyn) of Columbia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A Goff and a great granddaughter Kaitlin Marie Schlierholz. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 1:00PM until 2:00PM. The funeral services will follow at 2:00PM in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The interment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park following the chapel service. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Nov. 14, 2019