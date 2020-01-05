Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Babb. View Sign Service Information Blyth Funeral Home 1425 Montague Avenue Extension Greenwood , SC 29649 (864)-223-2223 Burial 1:00 PM First Baptist Church of Greenwood Funeral service 1:30 PM First Baptist Church of Greenwood Visitation Following Services Send Flowers Obituary



Elizabeth Katherine Adams Babb GREENVILLE - Elizabeth Katherine Adams Babb, age 101, widow of Julius W. (Pinky), beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Greenwood, SC and the Cascades, Greenville, died peacefully on January 3,2020. She was predeceased by a granddaughter Blair Babb Smoak and a sister Frances A. Thompson. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Betty Babb Smoak and her husband Lewis T. Smoak and Julius W. (Brush) Babb, M.D. and his wife Dorothy Newton Babb. She is also survived by five grandchildren Katherine Smoak Davis and her husband Rick, Lewis Tyson Smoak, Jr. and his wife Caroline, Meredeth Babb Hewett and her husband Kyle, M.D., Jennifer Babb Morrison and her husband Stroh, and Julius W. Babb, IV (Jay) and his wife Allison. She is also survived by a nephew, William Thompson, M.D., his wife Joani and great nephew Will and a niece, Pat Reynolds and her husband Danny. "Bib" was blessed to have known and adored her 13 great grandchildren. Beale, Harrison and Blair Wood, Mills, Lewis and Mary Davis Smoak, David and Grace Hewett, Hayes and James Morrison, Kennedy, Parker and Thatcher Babb. After marriage, she moved to Greenwood as a young bride where she had graduated from Lander. She remained there until 16 years ago when she moved to the Cascades in Greenville. In Greenwood, she was active in social and civic activities and at her church, First Baptist. She was affectionately known as Mrs. Coach by many of her husband's forty plus years of football players. She worked with Coach to help their boys become men, to attain higher education and to become contributing members of society. Coach founded the first SC High School chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and "Bib" partnered with him in its growth and development. The family deeply appreciates the love and care given to Mrs. Babb by her devoted caregiver Pearl Owens. They also appreciate Diane Strend's gentle care. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 9th at First Baptist Church of Greenwood where she has been a member for 75 plus years. Burial will be at Edgewood Cemetery at 1:00 and the service will be in the Chapel at 1:30. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall at the conclusion of the service. Honorary pallbearers will be former Greenwood High School Emerald and Eagle football players. Memorials may be made to the Julius W. Babb Scholarship, Furman University, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29613. "Winners Never Quit and Quitters Never Win" For online condolences, visit www.blythfuneralhome.com Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Babb family. Published in The State on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

