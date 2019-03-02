Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Bannister. View Sign



Elizabeth "Libby" Massengill Bannister HARTSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth "Libby" Massengill Bannister, 72, will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at the St. Luke United Methodist Church. The Carl Hunsucker will officiate with burial in Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at their home, 1303 Greenbriar Rd. Libby died peacefully on Thursday, February 28th, 2019. Born in Greenwood, SC, she was a daughter of the late Dr. Paul R. Massengill and Lila Wells Massengill. She led a life of service. She provided speech therapy in the Charleston area schools. She actively supported her children and grandchildren's activities with time and love. She is fondly remembered for her many selfless acts for family, friends, school, community, and churches. She was a member of DAR and the Spring Beauty Garden Club. She also loved her monthly games with her canasta "girls." As the sunshine chair of the Dannie Newsome Circle, she was always a ray of hope to everyone. She walked hand-in-hand with Brooks, the love of her life, and together they were a model of love and light to their children, grandchildren, and everyone they encountered. The beach was her second home. It is her family's hope that all who knew her will feel her embrace in the salt air and hear her whisper in the ocean breeze. Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Dr. C. Brooks Bannister of Hartsville, SC; son, C. Brooks Bannister, Jr. (Stacey) of Hartsville, SC; daughters, Elizabeth Bannister Thompson (Tee) of Hartsville, SC, Laura Wells Bannister of Garden City Beach, SC; brothers, Paul R. Massengill, Jr (Lynne) of Easley, SC, C. Wells Massengill (Ceres) of Greenwood, SC; grandchildren, Hunter Thompson, Laura Kate Thompson, Ellis Bannister, Wells Bannister, all of Hartsville, SC. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Massengill Evans (John). Memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 302 Dunlap Dr., Hartsville, SC 29550 or McLeod Cancer Center, Box 100551. Online condolences can be given at www.bpafuneralhome.com Funeral Home Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home

306 West Home Avenue

Hartsville , SC 29550

Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home
306 West Home Avenue
Hartsville , SC 29550
843-332-6531

