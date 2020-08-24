Elizabeth Barton

Elizabeth L. Barton COLUMBIA - A small family Memorial Mass of Christian burial w0004736006ill be celebrated for Elizabeth L. Barton, 92, of Columbia on Thursday August 27, 2020 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Hospice and Rice Estates, Lutheran Foundation. Mrs. Barton passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Rice Estates. She was born in Coshocton, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Terry Bernard Lane and Katherine O'Mahoney Lane. Mrs. Barton was the wife, of 54 years, of the late Sidney B. Barton Jr.. She was instrumental in building homes for Habitat for Humanity and an avid volunteer at St Joseph Catholic Church in Huntington, West Virginia. Mrs. Barton is survived by her loving daughter, Bridget (Ron) Zelachowski and son Sidney B. (Diana) Barton, III; son-in-law, Bob Carter; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Mrs Barton was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Carter and 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Please sign the online guestbook at www.kornegayandmoseley.com