Elizabeth "Lib" Bass Thrash COLUMBIA - Elizabeth "Lib" Bass Thrash, 94, of Columbia, SC passed peacefully away on Wednesday, April 8 at her residence. Born March 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late James Hunter and Blanche Roach Bass. She was a graduate of Columbia High, attended Winthrop College and received a B.A. degree from the University of South Carolina. A native and lifelong resident of Columbia, she started her career in Post Finance at Ft. Jackson. She later was Vice President and Secretary/ Treasurer of T&T Sporting Goods, Inc., the family business, for nearly thirty years before retiring. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ellis and son-in-law Carter Ellis, Sr.; two grandchildren, Carter Ellis, Jr. (Crystal) and Margaret "Meg" Ellis (Martha Youmans); great-grandchildren, Seth Cannon, Jayden Ellis, Jake Ellis, and Gracen Ellis; a brother, James R. Bass (Helen); nephews, Jim and Robbie Bass; cousins, Harriette Bost and Janice Woody. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sons, Paul A "Trippy" Thrash, III and James E. "Jay" Thrash. Lib, "BeBe" as she was known to her family, was a loving and thoughtful mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Lib loved reading, crossword puzzles, current events, history and was true to her beliefs and convictions until the very end. With Lib you always knew where you stood! The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care Lib received from her caregivers Jennifer, Linda, Marguerite and Barbara. MSA Tri-County Hospice (RNs- Sue, Aretha and June) provided special caring assistance on the last leg of Lib's journey. The current uncertainty of our world limits our ability to celebrate Lib's life. There will be no visitation. A graveside service with regard to social distancing will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor Street, Columbia, S.C. 29201 or to the . Memories may be shared at

