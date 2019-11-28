Elizabeth "Betty" Bean Warlick INMAN, SC - Elizabeth "Betty" Bean Warlick, 72, of Inman, SC, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born December 23, 1946, in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of the late John McBride Bean and Gertrude Bailey Bean. A graduate of Dreher High School, Mrs. Warlick was Director of Corporate Education at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Nursing at USC and was Associate Nursing Professor in Psychiatry at USC. Visitation will be 11:30 AM-1:30 PM Friday, November 29, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mental Health of America, PO Box 2293, Spartanburg, SC 29304; Inman First Baptist Church, 14 North Howard Street, Inman, SC 29349; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in The State on Nov. 28, 2019