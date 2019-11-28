Elizabeth Bean Warlick

Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Louise (Woodruff) Williams
  • "I'm so sorry to hear the news about Betty's passing. I..."
    - Mandy Turner
  • "I see her walking in SRHS with beautiful smile and..."
    - Asha Desai
  • "Sweet Miss Betty was the epitome of a lovely southern lady..."
    - Becky and Richard
  • - Becky Wilson and Richard Hasty
Service Information
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC
29307
(864)-582-5455
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elizabeth "Betty" Bean Warlick INMAN, SC - Elizabeth "Betty" Bean Warlick, 72, of Inman, SC, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born December 23, 1946, in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of the late John McBride Bean and Gertrude Bailey Bean. A graduate of Dreher High School, Mrs. Warlick was Director of Corporate Education at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Nursing at USC and was Associate Nursing Professor in Psychiatry at USC. Visitation will be 11:30 AM-1:30 PM Friday, November 29, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mental Health of America, PO Box 2293, Spartanburg, SC 29304; Inman First Baptist Church, 14 North Howard Street, Inman, SC 29349; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in The State on Nov. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.