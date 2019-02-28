Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Boozer. View Sign

Elizabeth Fishburne LaRoche Boozer (Betsy) COLUMBIA - Elizabeth Fishburne LaRoche Boozer (Betsy) of Columbia daughter of Micah John LaRoche, Jr. and Elise Godfrey Fishburne LaRoche entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Betsy is survived by her loving husband Benjamin (Ben) Carroll Boozer, brothers Micah John LaRoche , III and John Jenkins LaRoche, stepmother Evelyn Bishop Postell, daughters Elise Wayne Whisenhunt (Danny), Elizabeth Wayne Jackson (Chuck), Trezevant Wayne Brown (Michael) grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Betsy was retired from US Federal Probation Pardon and Parole. She attended Columbia College. She was a wonderful painter, enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, playing tennis, a Master Gardener, and played a fierce game of bridge! She was adored by all for her love of nature, sunny disposition, not to mention her jokes. She was never as happy as when she was getting her hands dirty pulling weeds and digging holes. Betsy and her husband traveled extensively in the US and Europe. She had a large circle of friends who she valued very much. She will be deeply missed by all of the lives she touched. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 pm Saturday March 2, 2019 in the chapel of Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Please sign the online guest book at

914 Meeting St.

West Columbia , SC 29169

