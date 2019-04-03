Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Brandenburg. View Sign

Elizabeth Frances Ulmer Brandenburg CRESTON - Elizabeth Frances Ulmer Brandenburg went into eternal life March 31, 2019. Born on October 13,1931, to Edward Francis and Fairey Keller Ulmer, Betty was the widow of David M. Brandenburg Jr. She attended Cameron High School, graduated in 1949 and recieved her Bachelors of Education from Columbia College in 1953. She followed her passion for 38 1/2 years teaching in Calhoun and Orangeburg counties until 1995. Ms. Betty was a Member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church where she was a member of the UMW. Betty was predeceased by her parents and her brother Thomas Keller Ulmer. She is survived by her daughter Edith Ann of Creston, David Edward (Bub) and wife Lisa of Winnsboro. As well as, her grandchildren David Jr and Dorothy Lee (Jon) Ross all of Winnsboro. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home in Elloree with Rev. Jack Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Creston. Visitation will be 1 hr prior to service. Friends may call at the home in Creston. Pallbearers for Betty will be Hal Edwards, Gregg Edwards, Hugo Lyons, Chad Lyons, Thomas Edwards, and Bill Felkel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Elloree Heritage Museum, Shady Grove UMC, or to a .

