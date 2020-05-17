Elizabeth Carlisle "Lib" York COLUMBIA - Elizabeth Carlisle "Lib" York, 88, of Columbia, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born in Snow Hill, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late James Patrick Carlisle and Helen Carter Carlisle and was the wife of the late William Floyd York. In her younger years, Lib started and ran two successful small businesses which nurtured two of her loves, children and feeding others. As a member of North Trenholm Baptist Church, she was instrumental in starting the church's 24-hour prayer ministry and served as the coordinator for many years. Lib was a strong Christian who believed in the power of prayer and felt the prayer ministry was her way of showing Christ's love to others. Lib's devout faith was evident to everyone's path she crossed, and she leaves a legacy of a true prayer warrior. Lib is survived by her children, Susan Allen, William F. York Jr., James Patrick York (Mary), Sarah Tison (John); grandchildren, Ashley Davis, Elise Tison, Rachel Lovaas (Nick), John David Tison, Jimmy York Jordan York, Jason Davis (Jana) and Nathan Lyles (Jillian); great-grandsons, Jackson Davis, Cooper Davis, Dylan Davis, Christian Lyles, Preston Lyles; and great-granddaughter, Emma Davis. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Willard Carlisle and Maynard Carlisle. A service will be held 2 o'clock, Monday, May 18 th , at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Home Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. In keeping with the Governor's guidelines for public gatherings during this time, the service in the chapel will be for family only. Friends are encouraged to meet in the funeral home parking lot to watch the live stream of the service on their smart phones and tablets at http://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/permalink/9506106/LTWebcast, and then process with the family to Greenlawn Memorial Park where they can watch the committal service from their cars. In order to provide for proper social distancing, the family will receive friends for an extended period from 1 until 5 o'clock Sunday at the funeral home. The family is appreciative for the many years of care provided to our mom by the staff of Brookdale of Columbia. They went above and beyond to make sure our mom's last six years were meaningful. They would also like to thank Life House Hospice for the care they provided. Memorials may be given to The Prayer Ministry of North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on May 17, 2020.