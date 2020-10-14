Elizabeth Clarke Todd Heckel
February 24, 1953 - March 20, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Elizabeth Clarke Todd Heckel, 67, wife of the late Doctor Robert Vero Heckel died at home on March 20, 2020. Born on February 24, 1953, she was the daughter of Elizabeth Howard Clarke Todd and the late George Cameron Todd.
She attended Saint Mary's School, Raleigh, North Carolina and was a graduate of the University of South Carolina where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and a Masters in Social Work.
Elizabeth joined the Diabetes Initiative of SC in 1995, a year after its formation under the leadership of Dr. John A. Colwell from the Medical University of South Carolina. For 25 years, her work with the DSC was key in influencing policies related to diabetes in the SC Legislature; and for the past 20 years, through a position in the Department of Family Medicine, University of South Carolina, she served as DSC Program Director at the University.
Elizabeth became a Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) and shared her expertise with others. Throughout her life, she was recognized for her many contributions to improving the lives of people with diabetes. She was awarded the "Outstanding Service Award for Extraordinary Leadership and Dedication to Diabetes Service in South Carolina" in 2000 by the Association of Black Health Professionals. In 2012, she was named "South Carolina Certified Diabetes Educator of the Year". And only a week prior to her death, for her work as DSC Board representative to the Diabetes Advisory Board for South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC), she was honored as "Diabetes Champion of the Year". Elizabeth has truly been a star in improving diabetes outcomes for people throughout South Carolina and beyond.
Elizabeth's work at Camp Adam Fisher Board, the Carolina's largest residential summer camp for children with diabetes, was perhaps her greatest source of pride: she served as Chair for the past 24 years. More than 200 young South Carolinians attend the camp annually, and Elizabeth rejoiced in the title of "Camp Adam Fisher Grandmama."
She was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. She was also a member of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in The State of South Carolina.
She is survived by her mother, her sister Rosa "Cantey" Heyward Todd Foxworth, two brothers "George" Cameron Todd, Jr. and Albert "Rhett" Heyward Todd, a niece, five nephews, two grandnieces and three grandnephews. She is also survived by her husband's children Verne Kennedy "Ken" Heckel III, Belle Meade Heckel Cooper and Robert Dupre "Bobby" Peterson III. In addition to her husband and father she was predeceased by her brother-in-law Eugene Dewey Foxworth III.
A private service was held on October 14, 2020 with inurnment in the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Churchyard.
To honor Elizabeth, memorials may be sent to Camp Adam Fisher, PO Box 2453, Columbia, SC 29012 or College of Charleston Foundation, Foxworth/Wells Scholarship, 66 George Street, Charleston, SC 29424.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
