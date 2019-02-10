Elizabeth L. Crosby CAYCE - Elizabeth L. Crosby passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, February 7th, 2019 in her home. Viewing and visitation will be Tuesday, February 12th, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Barr-Price Funeral Home, 609 Northwood Rd., Lexington, SC 29072. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 13th, 10:30 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church, 1529 Assembly St., Columbia, SC 29201, with burial services in St. Peter's Church Cemetery. Mrs. Crosby was born in Winnsboro, SC. She was the daughter of the late Earnest Thomas Crouch and Lillie Mae Crouch. She was preceded in death by her husband David V. Crosby. Surviving are daughters Autumn Alexander (James) of West Columbia, SC; Sherry Minikiewicz (William) of Sandy Run, SC., and son David D. Crosby (Yvonne) of Las Vegas, NV. and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers: Jack, Tommy, Wilbur and Eddie Crouch and 2 sisters: Geneva Sharpe and Della Crouch. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Crosby.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 10, 2019