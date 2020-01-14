Elizabeth Dian Hornsby IRMO - Funeral service for Elizabeth Dian Hornsby, 72, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. Dian passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. Born in Irmo, she was a daughter of the late Louie W. Hornsby and Belva Addy Hornsby. She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Dian was a graduate of Irmo High School and received her bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina. She is survived by her brother, James Louie (Ann) Hornsby; nephews, Scott and Eric Hornsby; niece, Deanna (Reg) Williams; and her greatest loves, Sidney, Jordan and Briggs Williams. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 10000 Broad River Road, Irmo, SC 29063, or Wardlaw Academy, 1296 Columbia Road, Johnston, SC 29832. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfuneralhomedutchfork.com
Published in The State on Jan. 14, 2020