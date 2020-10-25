Elizabeth B. DooleyJanuary 18, 1939 - October 22, 2020Lexington, South Carolina - Elizabeth was born in Columbia, SC on January 18, 1939 to Sallie Elizabeth and Wilbert E. Stalvey, Sr.When Elizabeth was four years of age she was adopted by her father's mother, Lillie M. Stalvey and her step grandfather, Joseph A. Bragdon. She grew up in Columbia, SC and later moved to Eau Claire. She attended Hyatt Park Elementary and Eau Claire High School. Elizabeth and her grandparents moved to Lexington where Elizabeth attended Lexington High School. This is where she met and years later married Jason Walter Dooley. They were the parents of four children: Gwen D. Lenzen (Phil), Jason L. "Jay" Dooley (Terri), Stacy E. Middleton (deceased, Jim deceased) and Walter Todd Dooley (deceased). She also has four stepchildren: Albert J. "Bert" Dooley (Cindy), Alan Dooley (Lynn), Sandra Parker (Mike deceased) and Nancy Tarlton (Gregg).There were eleven grandchildren: Tiffany Stowers (Brian), Nikki Lindler (Stanley), Brittany Magni (John), Brooke Snyder (Ben), Patrick Middleton (Katlyn), Jason Middleton (Amy), Jodie Middleton (Jackie), Matthew Dooley, Wil Middleton, Adam Middleton and Alexis Grace Dooley. She also had eight step grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She spoke proudly of her large family and extended family whenever the opportunity existed.Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Albert John Dooley, Sr.; her sister, Bonnie S. Ziegler (Steve) from Lexington and her brother, Wilbert E. "Biff" Stalvey, Jr. (Jennifer) of Gilbert, SC; four nieces and one nephew. She was also predeceased by her beloved grandparents, Lillie S. and Joseph A. Bragdon; her father, Wilbert "Bill" Stalvey; stepmother, Kathryn Hasty Stalvey; her mother, Sallie Elizabeth; stepfather, Harvey L. Hall and her first husband, Jason Walter Dooley.Elizabeth will be buried at St. David Lutheran Church, West Columbia, SC.The family would like to request in lieu of flowers that memorials be made in Elizabeth's name to St. David Lutheran Church, 132 St. Davids Church Rd., West Columbia, SC 29170 or Lexington Medical Center Foundation Cancer Care Fund, 110 East Medical Lane, Suite 120, West Columbia, SC 29169.The family would also like to thank Lexington Oncology for the excellent care and compassion, especially nurse Jackie Molchan, Roberta Vining of Riley's Drugs in Lexington and Compassionate Care staff.Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.