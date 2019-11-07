Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Godialis Richitelli. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St John Neumann Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Betty" Richitelli COLUMBIA - Elizabeth "Betty" Godialis Richitelli, 86, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Born on January 19, 1933, Betty was the daughter of the late Anthony Godialis and Irene Bogacki. She grew up in Connecticut and worked in the accounting department for Flexible Tubing Co. where she met her future husband Charles George Richitelli. Betty moved to Greenwood, SC in 1967 where she was a housewife, avid golfer, bowler, and dedicated member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She served as President of the Catholic Woman's Association at Our Lady of Lourdes. In 1985, she and Charlie moved to Columbia, SC. Betty continued her love of golf and served as Director of South Carolina Senior Woman's Golf Association, and Historian of Wildewood & Woodcreek Farms Woman's Golf Association. She was a dedicated active member of St John Neumann Catholic Church, serving as an Usher, Eucharistic Minister, member of the Altar Society, and Funeral Luncheon Committee. Betty along with her dear friend, Flo Mucci, were the ladies instrumental in forming the Martin C. Murphy Columbiettes at St John Neumann Catholic Church. Betty was Martin C. Murphy's first President. Following her passion, she went on to become South Carolina State Columbiettes second President. Most recently, she became District Deputy of the Midlands Area. Betty dearly loved her family and friends. She enjoyed working in the yard, flowers, and birds. When not serving in church, Betty and Charlie were known for clearing the dance floor at weddings with their Polka dancing as well as waltzing, shagging, and line dancing. Betty shared her family traditions such as making Polish Pierogies and the "Cracking of Eggs" at Easter time. Nights and weekends were spent entertaining friends in her home playing games, dominos train, and canasta. Just recently, she started water aerobics. Surviving are her son, Steve Richitelli (Christie) of Waterloo, SC, daughter, Kim Sobocinski (Kevin) of Rock Hill, SC and daughter-in-law, Melody Richitelli of Santa Rosa, CA. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Charles, who passed away in 2006 and a son, David Richitelli, who passed away in 2012. The visitation will be Thursday, November 7th from 5-7pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 8th at noon at St John Neumann Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

