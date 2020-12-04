Elizabeth H. Sauls
December 2, 2020
Johnston, South Carolina - Elizabeth H. Sauls
Johnston-Elizabeth H. Sauls, 75, entered into rest on Wednesday December 2, 2020. Beth was born in Saluda County to Harvey Smith Holmes and Ruby Matheny Holmes, where she lived most of her life, before moving to Lexington in 2000. She finished Saluda High School and was a graduate of Columbia College. Beth taught for many years until she decided to work in the business world. Her favorite job was working with her family at Holmes Timber Company. Beth loved exercising and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Beth was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles. Beth is survived by her sons Harvey (Sally) and Tillman (Abbie), her grandchildren, Joe, Rebecca, Ben, and Elizabeth, her siblings, Patsy (Buddy), Smith (Lila), Jerry, sister-in-law Mary (Harry), and many loving nieces and nephews. Beth was a member of Lexington Presbyterian Church. Graveside service will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 159 Bethlehem Church Rd, Johnston, SC 29832. Following the graveside service, the family will receive friends (masks required). The family would like to thank Saluda Nursing Center for the outstanding medical care over the past few years. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the FCA Charles E Holmes Endowment Fund, PO Box 951, Seneca, SC 28679 or online at https://my.fca.org/holmesendowmentfund
.
