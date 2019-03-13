Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Elizabeth 'Betty' Cason Harmon COLUMBIA - Elizabeth 'Betty' Cason Harmon joined our Lord and Savior on March 11, 2019. The daughter of Louie Lander Cason and Mary Martin Cason Campbell was born on September 6, 1946. She grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and graduated from The Lovett School and Converse College. A lifelong educator, she taught hearing impaired students before finding her God given role as "Aunt Betty" where she mentored and tutored teens who sought direction in their lives and entrance to thier college choice. She enriched their lives and helped them reach their goals. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her niece Dorothy.She is survived by her son George Thomas Harmon V, daughter-in-law Donna-Leigh and their two children Ned and Audie, who lovingly called her MiMi. She is also survived by her brother Louie Lander Cason, Jr. (Dorothy) and sister Joann Cason Walker (Claude), and a niece and three nephews and their families. The family expresses deep gratitude to all of her kind caregivers at home and SCOA. Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion St, Columbia, SC on March 16, 2019 at 12:30pm. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Converse College. Memories and condolences may be shared at

