Elizabeth "Lib" Hartman COLUMBIA Elizabeth "Lib" Hartman, 91, of Columbia, left us to join her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Clyde H. "Skeeter" Hartman. "Lib" was born in Newberry, S.C., the daughter of the late Samuel J. and Lula Belle Geiger Banks. She graduated from Newberry High and spent most of her adult life in the Columbia area. She worked for Standard Parts for many years. "Lib" was a devoted and faithful member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church and a member of the Sojourners Sunday School Class. She is survived by her brother, Olin F. Banks of West Columbia, her sister, Faye B. Hawkins (Bernard) of Chapin, her sister-in-law, Mary Nell Bowers of Little Mountain, four nieces, two nephews, and a very special and devoted friend, Pawnee Schumpert. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 2 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1416 Broad River Rd, Columbia. Family, church members, and friends are invited to attend, but will be asked to abide by the church's recommendations by wearing masks and being seated to allow for social distancing to provide a safe environment for all. If needed, masks will be available at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1416 Broad River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210. Due to necessity for social distancing, the burial will be private. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on May 31, 2020.