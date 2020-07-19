Elizabeth Holmes Van Deusen COLUMBIA - A Celebration of the life of Elizabeth Holmes Van Deusen will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Riverland Hills Baptist Church. A private burial will follow in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Van Deusen passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born in Redding, CT, she was the youngest of eight children born to the late Henry Thomas Holmes and Selma Holmstrom Holmes. Betty was the loving and devoted wife of Wallace Van Deusen. An Administrative Assistant for Riverland Hills Baptist Church, Betty retired following 26 years of faithful service where she went out of her way to help anyone with a need. She was an active member of Riverland Hills, the Koinonia Sunday School Class, and enjoyed singing in the choir. Surviving in addition to her husband of 60 years, Wallace; are daughters, Darlene Van Deusen, Pam (Steve) Bienkoski; sons, Kevin (Susan) Van Deusen and Jeffrey (Kira) Van Deusen. She is also survived by five adored grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Betty loved and will be missed by her six-year-old cat, "Sweetie Pie". The family extends an appreciation and gratitude to the staff of the Lowman for their compassionate care. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com