Elizabeth Hook Caughman LEXINGTON A private family funeral service for Elizabeth Hook Caughman will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at St. David Lutheran Church with a graveside service at 2:45 pm in the church cemetery. Please respect social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. The service will have a Live Broadcast at http://StDavid.net
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. David Lutheran Church, 132 St. David's Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. Mrs. Caughman was born on October 9, 1928 and passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John Manning Hook and Ruby Elizabeth Hendrix Hook. Her husband of 68 years, Raymond Sox Caughman, predeceased her. She was the epitome of a Christian wife and mother. Her life was devoted to her church, family and community. The support she gave her husband in his many endeavors was unwavering. As she raised her children, she was involved in their church and school activities as well as supporting their hobbies and interests. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her many years of love, laughter and enjoyment. Mrs. Caughman is survived by her children; Ann Elizabeth Caughman Alexander (Gene), Amanda Catherine "Mandy" Caughman Derrick (John), Raymond S. "Ray" Caughman, Jr. (Ron); grandson, John Caughman Alexander (Katie); granddaughters, Beth Ann Alexander Bremer (Mike), Anna Catherine Derrick Panning (Jonathan), Sarah Elizabeth Derrick; great grandchildren, Anderson Alexander, Caughman Alexander, Allie Bremer, Jacob Panning and Will Bremer; her sisters, Jeanette Carter, Frances Drafts, Sue Drafts, Kay Black and June Kaigler; a special niece, Glenda Boozer. Her brothers, John Manning Hook and Edwin Hook, predeceased her. The family expresses sincere appreciation and love to her wonderful caregivers, Sandra Freeman, Kim Stork, Denise Jackson and Marilyn Thompson.