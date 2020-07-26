1/1
Elizabeth Hook Caughman
Elizabeth Hook Caughman LEXINGTON A private family funeral service for Elizabeth Hook Caughman will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at St. David Lutheran Church with a graveside service at 2:45 pm in the church cemetery. Please respect social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. The service will have a Live Broadcast at http://StDavid.net , on the church Facebook page and on the St. David Roku channel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. David Lutheran Church, 132 St. David's Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. Mrs. Caughman was born on October 9, 1928 and passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John Manning Hook and Ruby Elizabeth Hendrix Hook. Her husband of 68 years, Raymond Sox Caughman, predeceased her. She was the epitome of a Christian wife and mother. Her life was devoted to her church, family and community. The support she gave her husband in his many endeavors was unwavering. As she raised her children, she was involved in their church and school activities as well as supporting their hobbies and interests. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her many years of love, laughter and enjoyment. Mrs. Caughman is survived by her children; Ann Elizabeth Caughman Alexander (Gene), Amanda Catherine "Mandy" Caughman Derrick (John), Raymond S. "Ray" Caughman, Jr. (Ron); grandson, John Caughman Alexander (Katie); granddaughters, Beth Ann Alexander Bremer (Mike), Anna Catherine Derrick Panning (Jonathan), Sarah Elizabeth Derrick; great grandchildren, Anderson Alexander, Caughman Alexander, Allie Bremer, Jacob Panning and Will Bremer; her sisters, Jeanette Carter, Frances Drafts, Sue Drafts, Kay Black and June Kaigler; a special niece, Glenda Boozer. Her brothers, John Manning Hook and Edwin Hook, predeceased her. The family expresses sincere appreciation and love to her wonderful caregivers, Sandra Freeman, Kim Stork, Denise Jackson and Marilyn Thompson. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. David Lutheran Church
JUL
26
Graveside service
02:45 PM
church cemetery
Memories & Condolences

July 26, 2020
To Mandy and Family,
You have my deepest sympathy in your earthly loss. However , I celebrate with you for Heaven’s gain. She was such a sweet lady with such a sweet, sweet spirit and smile. You were blessed with wonderful parents.
Take care. Stay safe. Love and concern always. Musically Yours, Constance
Constance C Flemming
Friend
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
