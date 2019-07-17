Elizabeth Hungerpiller Herniman Knowles

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Hungerpiller Herniman Knowles.
Service Information
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC
29118
(803)-534-6621
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
Cornerstone Community Church
1481 Chestnut St
Orangeburg, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elizabeth Hungerpiller Herniman Knowles COLUMBIA - Elizabeth Hungerpiller Herniman Knowles stepped into eternal Glory with her precious Lord and Savior on July 13, 2019. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at Cornerstone Community Church, 1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, SC on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 3:30 pm. Her family will be available for fellowship after the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.