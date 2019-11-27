Elizabeth JoAnn Faile LEXINGTON - Elizabeth JoAnn Faile 81, of Lexington passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, November 25, 2019. JoAnn's parents, Oscar and Elizabeth Faile, were from Lancaster County, SC. JoAnn is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Martin Wendell Faile; two daughters, Elizabeth (Libby) Daniels and Nannette (Nan) Faile (Peggy); two grandsons, Tyler and Trent Daniels; several nieces and nephews; and many other beloved family and friends. The family would like to express their appreciation to all the caregivers of AGAPE Hospice House of Lexington. Funeral services will be held at 4pm, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Lake Murray Baptist Church on Highway 378 in Lexington. Visitation will be held in the chapel at 3pm. Bible donations in honor of JoAnn may be made through The Gideons International. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on Nov. 27, 2019