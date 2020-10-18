Elizabeth Katherine Bates Smith
February 28, 1925 - October 7, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Elizabeth Katherine Bates Smith, loving wife and mother of two children and three grandchildren, passed away at the age of 95 on October 7, 2020. Elizabeth "Betty" was born on February 28, 1925 in Westfield, N.J. to Col. Russel Emerson Bates and Elizabeth Holden Watlington Bates. On December 28, 1949, Betty married Wayne C. Smith, Jr. in Ridgewood, New Jersey. They raised one daughter, Cecily Ann Smith Lloyd, and one son, Wayne C. Smith, III.
Betty lived and went to school in Ridgewood, N.J. and Cazenovia Junior College, N.Y. During World War II, she worked at Service Tool Design for Wright Aeronautical Corp as a guide. She later was a legal secretary for the managing partner of Alger, Andrew & Ralphs in NYC.
As a military wife Betty lived in Georgia, Maryland, Germany, Kentucky, New Hampshire, Hawaii and NY. Betty was heavily active in her children's lives volunteering on the PTA, a room mother, Pack Leader for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, as well as serving on the Episcopal Altar Guilds. Wayne and Betty retired in Columbia, S.C.
In retirement, Betty was very involved with the Garden Club of S.C. and was Landscape School Chairman for several years. She became a Master Judge for the National Council of S.C. Betty served as chairman for many flower shows and entered many of her original designs and horticulture. In addition, Betty was member of the National Iris Society and served as a Master Judge.
As a member of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, Betty served on the Flower Committee and Altar Guild. She was a mentor for those interested in flower arranging.
Her survivors include her daughter, Cecily and husband Marc Lloyd; son, Wayne C. Smith, III and partner, Christina Ross; four grandchildren, Thomas Lloyd, Nicholas Lloyd and wife Natasha, Madeline Smith, Evelyn Smith and a great-grandson, Noah Lloyd.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021 at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church with inurnment to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.