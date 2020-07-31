Elizabeth Glynn Langehans SPARTANBURG - Elizabeth Glynn Langehans, 74, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Elizabeth was born on March 4, 1946 to the late John Francis and Mariah Keane Glynn. She is survived by two daughters, Tonya Mitchell of Spartanburg, Melissa Bliley and her husband Dr. Aaron Bliley of Beaufort, SC; and her son, Michael David Langehans of Beaufort, SC. Elizabeth was blessed with eleven grandchildren; Alex Mitchell, Connor Mitchell, Thomas Mitchell, Kaki Mitchell, Jack Bliley, Luke Bliley, Capers Bliley, Briley Miller, Tucker DeCasere, Woods Langehans, and Mills Langehans. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In honor of her love for animals, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society; 150 Dexter Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to an animal shelter of one's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
