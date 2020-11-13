Elizabeth Leviner Harley
May 22, 1923 - November 9, 2020
Charleston, South Carolina - Elizabeth Leviner Harley, 97, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late William J. Harley, Sr., entered into eternal rest Monday, November 9, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 in Bethany United Methodist Church, James Island, 1853 Maybank Hwy. at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Harleyville Cemetery, South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville, SC. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street. We ask that visitors please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Elizabeth was born May 22, 1923 in McBee, South Carolina, one of five children of the late Gurley Leviner and the late Margaret Smith Leviner. Driven by her faith, she was a devoted member of Bethany UMC, never missing an opportunity to volunteer or help others in need. For many years she worked in sales at Kerrison's Department Store of West of the Ashley, but her true passion was working outside in her garden, guaranteed to bring a warm smile to her face anytime her prized azaleas and camellias were brought up in conversation.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, William J. Harley, Jr. (Diane) of Reevesville, SC; grandsons, Kevin Harley (Christi) of Summerville, SC and William J. Harley III (Mykal) of St. George, SC; seven great-grandchildren: William J. Harley IV, Meredith Harley, Rachel Harley, Rebeccah Harley, Elliot Harley, Angus Harley and Crystal Parish; and two great-great-grandchildren, Logan Masterson and Connor Harley.
