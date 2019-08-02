Elizabeth "Liza" Loadholt Valero MOUNT PLEASANT - Elizabeth "Liza" Loadholt Valero, 52, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Art Valero passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, August 1, 2019. A Celebration of Liza's Life will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm until time of service. A private family burial will be held at Myrtle Grove. She is survived by her husband, Art Valero of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two sons, Wilson Antley and Owen Antley both of Charleston, SC; daughter, Eliza Valero of Mt. Pleasant, SC; her parents, Boyd and Liz Patterson Loadholt of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, Claude Loadholt of Mt. Pleasant, SC and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one of Liza's favorite charities, Danny and Ron's Rescue, P.O. Box 604, Camden, SC 29021, a 501C3 non-profit dog rescue dedicated to saving and finding homes for dogs in need. www.DannyRonsRescue.org/Donate A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 2, 2019