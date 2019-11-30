Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Long. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Long CAMDEN, SC - Elizabeth Goodale Long died peacefully surrounded by family on November 27, 2019. Born in Camden on June 13, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Wilder Goodale and Nathan Roland Goodale. Mrs. Long was predeceased by her husband, Walter McNair Wooten Long, Sr., in 2002. She is survived by her children Elizabeth Alexandrine Long, Mary Long Chandler (Charley), Walter McNair Wooten Long, Jr. (Staci), and James Hunter McNair Long (Ginger); beloved grandchildren, Sophie Alexandrine Egleston, Henry Laurence Egleston, Leila Wilder Long, Elizabeth Fisher Long, Walter McNair Wooten Long, III, Elizabeth Wooten Chandler, Mary Charlton Chandler, and Brady Fulton Long. Mrs. Long attended Camden Schools and was a Licensed Practical Nurse. A member of Grace Episcopal Church, Mrs. Long served on several boards and committees including the Women of Grace, Grace Kindergarten, and was a Bible and Sunday School teacher. Mrs. Long served on the Quaker Cemetery Association for 8 years as member and secretary during which time the board authorized and completed the restoration of the Quaker Cemetery Office. Many hours spent planting flowers, watching birds, and finding sea shells were her lifelong pleasures. The family would like to especially thank Liz Bradshaw, Phyllis Dye, Reatha Johnson, and the staff of Kershaw Hospice for their loving care of our mother, Elizabeth. A graveside service will be held at Quaker Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, officiated by the Reverend Pickett Wall. Memorials may be made to the Camden Tree Foundation, PO Box 473, Camden, SC 29021.

