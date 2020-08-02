Elizabeth M. (Swangler) Taylor GILBERT - Elizabeth M. (Swangler) Taylor, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Betty is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Bob) Howell and Beverly (Gary) Crane; sons, Robert (Jeremy) and John "Jack" Taylor; grandchildren, Wendy (Bobby) Dittmar and Michael (Kate) Howell, Josh and Justin Taylor, Jeff (Carolyn) and Erin Crane; great-grandchildren, Patrick and Jonathan Dittmar, Amelia, Natalie, and Benjamin Howell, and Bridget Crane; siblings and their spouses, Marjorie (Fred) Hibbs, Harold (JoAnne) Swangler, Hannelore Swangler, and Howard Anderson; as well as many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur E. Taylor; father, William Swangler; mother, Margaret White Swangler; siblings, Gloria Hubbard, Eugene Swangler, John "Jack" Swangler, and Joan Anderson; and great-granddaughter, Claire Howell. Raised in Tullytown, PA, Betty and Will raised their family in Newtown, PA, and in their later years, moved to Bayonet Point, FL. Shortly after Will's passing in 2005, Betty moved to Gilbert, SC, to live with her daughter, Barbara, until she went home to be with her Savior. Betty was a remarkable mother and homemaker who loved music. She could often be heard singing along to her favorite songs while cooking and cleaning for her family. Betty also loved to swim; chances were you would find her in her pool on any hot day, but only after the housework was done. She was also known for her sense of humor and enjoyed bantering with family and friends. One of her proudest accomplishments was being named "Direct Service Volunteer of the Year" in 2016 by Lexington Extended Care where she loved visiting the "old people." The family wishes to sincerely thank Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful support given, especially thanking Nurse Joanie for her compassion and care. Betty was laid to rest with Will on July 30, 2020, at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Trinity, Florida. To honor her memory, contributions may be made to LMC Extended Care Volunteer Services, 615 Old Cherokee Road, Lexington, SC 29072, In memory of Betty Taylor.



