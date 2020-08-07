Elizabeth Nates 'Betsy' Wall CAYCE - On Monday, August 3rd, 2020 Elizabeth Nates 'Betsy' Wall of Cayce, South Carolina, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, wife and loving mother of three children and grandmother to one beautiful granddaughter, passed away at the age of 74. Born in Columbia South Carolina on August 2, 1946 to Earl and Mamie Nates, she attended and graduated from Dentsville High School in June 1964. She then married her high school sweetheart, Porter Wall, in October 1964. Soon after, Betsy started working for the Social Security Administration, where she would remain a Claims Adjuster for the next 40 years. In 1965 David Was born at Fort Jackson SC and shortly thereafter, Betsy and her newly formed family moved to Florida. Porter and Betsy had two more sons, Steven in 1968 and Jimmy in 1982. Unfortunately Porter became disabled in a work related accident in 1972. But like any good mother Betsy pushed through a 40 hour week all the while maintaining the home and raising their three boys. She retired in 2006 after 40 years of service and after getting three boys through their high school graduation and some college as well. In 2011 Betsy moved back to Columbia SC to assist with the care of her aging mother, Mamie Nates. She was active with local animal rescue charities and volunteered at local hospitals in retirement. She was an active member of Swansea Baptist church in Swansea, SC where she made many new friends over the years. She was very passionate about animals, plants, and flowers. She regularly attended the Flowers for Bibles workshops most Mondays, where she would assist potting and preparing flowers for sale that would provide Bibles for charities around the world. Survivors include her sons, David, Steven (Diana), Jimmy (Charlie), and her only grandchild, Zoe Elizabeth, brothers Larry (Beverly) Nates, Phillip (Catherine) Nates, nieces, nephews, her beloved in-laws on the Wall side of the family, and her 2 rescue dogs, Daniel and Rusty. A Celebration of Life will be held at Swansea Baptist Church, 145 S Church St, Swansea, SC 29160, on August 8th, 2020 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SBC Flowers for Bible's program.



