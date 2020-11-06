Elizabeth Noyes
October 12, 1951 - November 4, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Elizabeth "Beth" Garnett Noyes, 69, wife of William R. "Bill" Noyes, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, SC.
Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Stanford Taylor "Chuck" Garnett and Elizabeth "Betty" McCreight Garnett.
Beth was a 1969 graduate of Dreher High School and attended Winthrop College where she developed lifelong friends with her suitemates. She was a former dental assistant for Dr. Henry Asbill and was a former legal secretary for Cam & Mary Lewis Attorneys.
Surviving are her husband of Columbia; one brother, Dr. Stanford Taylor Garnett, III, (Leslie) of Aiken, SC; one nephew, Stanford Taylor Garnett, IV (Kristen) of Charlotte, NC; a niece, Katie Morrow Garnett of Asheville, NC; three great-nephews, Davis Garnett, Patrick Garnett, Thaddeus Garnett and a great-niece, Graceyn Garnett.
She was preceded in death by a nephew, Bishop Daly Pope Garnett.
A Celebration of Beth's life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Martin's In-the-Field Episcopal Church, 5220 Clemson Avenue, Columbia, SC 29206.
