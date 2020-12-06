Elizabeth "Missi" Anne PhillipsSeptember 12, 1970 - November 20, 2020Irmo, South Carolina - Missi, Elizabeth Anne Phillips, a child of the 70's, was a beloved daughter, mother, wife and friend. She was born on September 12, 1970 in Greenville, South Carolina to Martha Elizabeth Phillips and Anthony Lester Phillips Sr. She was a woman of action and had a special way of "getting it done." Missi was always emphasizing justice, loyalty, and most things "olde." If it was Clemson, she loved it. If it was a hamburger, she loved it. If it was C.S. Lewis or Anthony Hopkins, she loved it. If it was Squeaky, she loved it.Missi (Dove Haus Claws) thought that being a mother was one of the most important roles that one could have in life. The love she held in her heart for her son, Jacob "Jake" Aaron Phillips was part of the core of her being. Missi was in the stands for all of Jake's football games, and she vociferously cheered him on to two state championships.Missi and Joseph T. Gary (JT) met on Facebook in a group, while she was correcting someone's grammar. They often referred to their union as "city mouse meets country mouse" when recounting their meeting, and in-person a few blocks from the South Carolina State House the week of July 10, 2015. In 2016, they married and began their belated life journey together.The Lord was at the center of Elizabeth's universe, and she tried to live an exemplary life studying the Bible daily. She admitted that sometimes she fell short, but she put in her best effort and was unashamed in telling anyone that Jesus had her soul.Elizabeth leaves a deep and everlasting ache in our hearts, for she was greatly loved by so many. She is survived by her husband, JT; her son, Jacob and her brother, Anthony "Tad" Lester Phillips Jr.