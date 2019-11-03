Elizabeth "Lib" Riser Sheriff IRMO - Elizabeth "Lib" Riser Sheriff, 94, widow of Alfred Ceil Sheriff, of Irmo, SC, passed away, Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her home in Irmo surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p. m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Orangeburg, SC, with the Rev. Dr. Linda Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, SC. The family will receive friends an hour before the service in the church parlor. Survivors include her three daughters, Ann Martin (Jim) of Irmo, SC, Jane Davis (Darren) of Chapin and Gayle Sheriff of Irmo; four grandchildren, Catherine Martin Latiff (Todd) of Clemson, Elizabeth Martin of Lexington, David Stafford (Wendy) of Easley and Jeffrey Davis (Carrie) of Charleston; four great-grandchildren, Ashley and Andrew Latiff of Clemson, and Peyton and Landon Stafford of Easley; a sister, Margaret Lancaster of Atlanta; a brother, Thomas Riser (Barbara) of Kinards; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and her parents, Lib was predeceased by her sister, Lofton, and three brothers, Wallace Riser, Harold Riser, and David Riser. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115. Further details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 3, 2019