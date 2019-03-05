Elizabeth "Betty" Ball Smith NORWAY - Elizabeth "Betty" Ball Smith, 89, of Norway, SC, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Betty was the wife of the late Solomon "Mel" Melville Smith. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Norway Baptist Church, Norway, SC, with the Rev. Pat Hernandez and Rev. Ryan Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Norway Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Dukes Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, SC. Betty was born in Stoney Point, North Carolina, the daughter of the late David Samson Ball and Eulalia Dearman. She was a retired school teacher at Norway Junior High School. She was a member of Norway Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed following the University of South Carolina Gamecocks and NASCAR. Survivors include her sons, David M. Smith, and George T. Smith (Pauline); 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Philip "Phil" S. Smith; her brother, David S. Ball, Jr.; and her grandson, Sean P. Smith. Memorials may be made to Norway Baptist Church, 5004 Norway Road, Norway, SC 29113. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 5, 2019