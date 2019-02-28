Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Swygert. View Sign



Elizabeth "Lib" Derrick Swygert WEST COLUMBIA Funeral Services for Elizabeth D. Swygert, 84, will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heritage at Lowman; 300 Ministry Drive, Irmo, SC 29063 or the Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church Building on Holy Ground Fund; 3011 Leaphart Road; West Columbia, SC 29169. Mrs. Swygert passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Born in West Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Mary Drafts Derrick. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ernest "Ernie" Leon Swygert, sons, Terry Leon Swygert (Allison) and Steven Derek Swygert (Kelly Jo), grandchildren, Ashton and Shane Norris (Jess), Noah (Cassie) and Rebekah Swygert, great-granddaughter, Aura Swygert, sister, Theda Addy, son-in-law, Mick Driggers, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Rhonda Swygert Norris Driggers. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of the caregivers at The Heritage at Lowman, Bethany and Cana, and also to Lutheran Hospice of SC. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411 Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

