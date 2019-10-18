Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth T. "Beth" Cogar. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Beth" T. Cogar LUGOFF A celebration of life service for Elizabeth "Beth" T. Cogar, 89, will be held on Tuesday from 5 - 7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kershaw County Humane Society. Our beloved Beth crossed over to her celestial home on October 15, 2019. Born in Searsmont, ME, she was the daughter of the late William Raymond Moore and Bessie Shea Moore. She was a vivacious, spirited, and forever kind person to all those around her. She loved her life, her home, her neighbors and showed that love through her acts of caring and generosity. She adored all animals and had a special place in her heart for her beloved cat "Timmy", who passed away over two decades ago. Her true love was her family. Surviving is her loving husband of more than 64 years, Marlin Cogar; her adoring daughter, Janet Cogar (Henry D. Bull, III); her loyal, faithful and loving grandsons, Daniel "Dakota" Bull and Morgan "Connor" Bull. She also leaves behind her extended family including a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives, but none more special in her heart than her niece, Teresa Rainey (Doug) and their children, Lauren and Lesley (Winston Plunkett), and nephew, Brian Moore (Julie) and their son, Will. Her legacy is the love that she gave all of her life to others. Sign the online register at

Elizabeth "Beth" T. Cogar LUGOFF A celebration of life service for Elizabeth "Beth" T. Cogar, 89, will be held on Tuesday from 5 - 7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kershaw County Humane Society. Our beloved Beth crossed over to her celestial home on October 15, 2019. Born in Searsmont, ME, she was the daughter of the late William Raymond Moore and Bessie Shea Moore. She was a vivacious, spirited, and forever kind person to all those around her. She loved her life, her home, her neighbors and showed that love through her acts of caring and generosity. She adored all animals and had a special place in her heart for her beloved cat "Timmy", who passed away over two decades ago. Her true love was her family. Surviving is her loving husband of more than 64 years, Marlin Cogar; her adoring daughter, Janet Cogar (Henry D. Bull, III); her loyal, faithful and loving grandsons, Daniel "Dakota" Bull and Morgan "Connor" Bull. She also leaves behind her extended family including a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives, but none more special in her heart than her niece, Teresa Rainey (Doug) and their children, Lauren and Lesley (Winston Plunkett), and nephew, Brian Moore (Julie) and their son, Will. Her legacy is the love that she gave all of her life to others.

