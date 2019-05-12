Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Treheme "Libby" Werner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Treherne Werner "Libby" COLUMBIA - Elizabeth Treherne "Libby" Werner, 36, of Columbia, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Born in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, she was the daughter of The Reverend Dr. Mark Treherne Werner and Barbara Tinley Werner, and the wife of Joshuah Allen. Libby was well known to all, and especially to the people of St. David's Episcopal Church, Columbia, and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Ridgeway. She was an exceptionally gentle and kind spirit who always had a loving, positive word for everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all. In addition to her parents and husband, Libby is survived by her daughter, Zoe-Marie, brother-in-law, Cody Allen, adopted grandmother, Gerry Rose, and numerous family members. A memorial service will be held 11 o'clock, Tuesday, May 14th, at St. David's Episcopal Church with The Reverend William M. "Scotty" Brock officiating. The family will receive friends in the church narthex beginning at 10 o'clock. A reception will be held in the parish hall following the service. Memorials may be given to the Rector's Discretionary Fund, St. David's Episcopal Church, 605 Polo Road, Columbia, SC, 29223. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Elizabeth Treherne Werner "Libby" COLUMBIA - Elizabeth Treherne "Libby" Werner, 36, of Columbia, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Born in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, she was the daughter of The Reverend Dr. Mark Treherne Werner and Barbara Tinley Werner, and the wife of Joshuah Allen. Libby was well known to all, and especially to the people of St. David's Episcopal Church, Columbia, and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Ridgeway. She was an exceptionally gentle and kind spirit who always had a loving, positive word for everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all. In addition to her parents and husband, Libby is survived by her daughter, Zoe-Marie, brother-in-law, Cody Allen, adopted grandmother, Gerry Rose, and numerous family members. A memorial service will be held 11 o'clock, Tuesday, May 14th, at St. David's Episcopal Church with The Reverend William M. "Scotty" Brock officiating. The family will receive friends in the church narthex beginning at 10 o'clock. A reception will be held in the parish hall following the service. Memorials may be given to the Rector's Discretionary Fund, St. David's Episcopal Church, 605 Polo Road, Columbia, SC, 29223.

