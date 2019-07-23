Elizabeth Trenz Poston CAYCE - Funeral services for Elizabeth T. Poston, 96, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the chapel at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Interment will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Poston passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born in Auerbach, OPF Germany, she was the eldest daughter of the late Martin and Magdalena Kraus Trenz, and the widow of the late Charlie F. Poston of Cayce. Mrs. Poston found great joy in her granddaughter, Ashley Poston. She loved working in her yard and was awarded the "Yard of the Month" by her neighborhood garden club on numerous occasions. She also enjoyed bowling and watching the Syfy Channel. She was loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Surviving are her daughter, Belinda Ordonez (Pilo) of Charlotte, NC; son, Randy Poston (Cheryl) of Lexington; granddaughter, Ashley Poston; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Poston was predeceased by her sisters, Sophie Kirchdofer of Cayce and Gretl Kreuzer of Germany; her brothers, Hans Trenz, Richard Trenz and Niki Trenz, all of Germany. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on July 23, 2019