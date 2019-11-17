Elizabeth Hallett Jones Worrell MURRELLS INLET - Elizabeth Hallett Jones Worrell, born April 12, 1944, child of God, while at home, went peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Hallett was predeceased by her husband Dr. Henry Patterson Worrell and her parents Elizabeth Carlisle and Thomas Elton Jones. She is survived by her daughter Laura Worrell Hutto, husband Scott and their children Matthew Reeves Hutto and Sarah Webster Hutto (John Rhett Covington); her son Thomas Reed Worrell (Heather Walker and children Blake and Olivia), and her sisters Debbie Jones Hill (Bill) and Susan Carlisle Bell and her in-laws Nan Worrell Mellett, Linda Worrell Godbold (Larry), and Joseph Miles Worrell. Hallett attended Converse College and graduated from the Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond. Her energy and many talents enriched the lives of others and her interests were diverse. Hallett loved everyone no matter their walk of life. She was truly a southern lady who was loved by all. Hallett was a small group leader for Bible Study Fellowship and a member of the Stephen Ministries. She and Pat were active members of First United Methodist Church of Marion, Garden City Chapel & Retreat of Garden City, and Belin Memorial United Methodist Church of Murrells Inlet. Hallett fought through many health issues like a "tough old bird". The family is thankful for the special friendships and care given by Barbara Sellers and Debbie Prioleau. She was blessed to be served by countless dedicated medical personnel. The family is grateful for the many friends who have been a part of her journey. In lieu of flowers, gifts to any church, ministry or Wofford College would honor her. Confident in the love of God and the peace that passes understanding, the memorial service will be held on Sunday December 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Belin Memorial United Methodist Church of Murrells Inlet. Graveside services and visitation will follow. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
Published in The State on Nov. 17, 2019